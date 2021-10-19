COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity girls soccer team lost, 2-0, to Royal here Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Royal broke a scoreless tie five minutes into the second half, and later doubled its lead in the 61st minute, holding on to keep the Hawks (2-12 overall) winless in the South Central Athletic Conference.
"CPHS continued to play well and stifle the Knights attacks while creating some chances themselves," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "It was not to be though."
The Hawks will wrap up their regular season Thursday night at Kiona-Benton, with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Despite the loss, College Place honored four seniors playing their last home game.
"It was a time to remember as the four seniors, Shea Kasenga, Ashely Romero, Jasmyn Ramirez, and Emma Darnold donned the blue of CPHS for the last time," Carder said. "Kasenga, who missed both her junior and senior years through an ACL tear, was able to take a ceremonial kickoff to friend Darnold.
"All four players have been a huge asset to the program, and we wish them great futures."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.