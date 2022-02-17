LA GRANDE, Ore. — A rough start to the second half put McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team in a hole it would never escape Thursday, Feb. 17, as the Pioneers ended up falling to La Grande in Greater Oregon League playoff action with a 47-34 loss.
Darby Rhoads tallied a team-high 12 points for the Pioneers (8-10 record).
They went to halftime only down 19-16, but faced a double-digit deficit by the end of the third quarter as La Grande held them off to the end.
The Pioneers will find out next week whether or not their season will continue with a state tournament play-in.
