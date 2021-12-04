OAKESDALE, Wash. — A rough first half proved too much for DeSales Catholic High School's varsity girls basketball team here Saturday, Dec. 4, and the Irish ended up with a 52-33 loss.
Morgan Thomas scored 16 points for the Irish (0-2 record), most of it coming in after intermission as they fought to climb out of a 36-10 hole.
"Our girls got out to a slow start, but played hard all game and came back in the second half," Irish coach Kevin Magnaghi said. "We are young and learning everyday."
The Irish look to bounce back Tuesday when they host Walla Walla Valley Academy, with the opening tip scheduled at 6 p.m.
