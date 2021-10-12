UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys soccer team extended its winning steak to seven games here on Monday, Oct. 11, with a 9-1 rout of Umatilla.
Romario Garcia recorded a hat trick for the red-hot Pioneers (8-2 record), and teammate Sean Molina tallied two goals, while Angel Castillo, Jose Gomez and Almikar Garcia each had one.
Angel Alvarez and Danny Gonzales, each with an assist, were also part in the Mac-Hi attack.
"Umatilla did their job, but could not stop our attacking," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said.
The Pioneers will next play Oct. 20 at La Grande.
