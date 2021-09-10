BOARDMAN, Ore. — Hector Garcia made nine saves for Prescott's high school boys soccer team in their season opener here Thursday, Sept. 9, and teammate Ivan Martinez made five, but Riverside still handed the Tigers an 8-0 loss.
Riverside wound up getting goals from seven different players, while the Tigers failed to get anything through the Pirate defense. Juan Medina, the keeper, finished with two saves.
It was a 5-0 game by halftime.
"The score speaks for itself," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "The Pirates are for real. They're a top-shelf team in Oregon. Senior dominated, well coached, highly skilled, and depth in numbers. We're obviously not there yet, but I'm proud of our players for not giving up.
"Both our keepers we solid in goal making some great saves."
Prescott next played Saturday in Lewiston.
"We'll get back to training, regroup, and do our best to get ready," Grimm said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.