COLLEGE PLACE — Riley Moyer finished the day with 10 hits and 13 runs batted in for College Place High School's varsity baseball team Saturday, April 2, as the Hawks tallied 41-1 and 33-6 routs of Wahluke.
The Hawks (6-1 record) totaled 51 hits on the day, and Wahluke was charged with 14 fielding errors, as each game ended during its fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Next, the Hawks are scheduled to play Saturday, April 9, in Nine Mile Falls, Washington, at Lakeside High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.