Richland invaded the Walla Walla High gym and took a Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball match from the Blue Devils in five sets on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The Bombers won 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 19-25, 15-9.
"It was a tough-fought loss tonight against Richland," Wa-Hi coach Christina Dove said. "We started off quiet and flat in the first two sets… we hung in there, but there just wasn’t any confidence or fire on the court.
"After losing the first two, we made a lineup change in the third, hoping to avoid losing in three straight sets," she said. "This change proved to be just what we needed, and our team played strong and together. It was fun to watch! The girls were scrappy and enthusiastic — winning the third set.
"We were able to roll our momentum into the fourth set and take the win, to tie the match 2-2," Dove said. "In the fifth game, we fought hard, but ultimately Richland came out victorious.
"It was great to see us rise to the competition tonight and show our true potential, she said. "That was the most aggressive, all-out performance that we have seen from our squad so far this season. Though we lost, I’m proud of the effort we gave tonight. It was a great match with a high level of competition. This battle with Richland pushed us as a team and made us better."
Stat leaders for the Blue Devils included Eden Glaus with 24 kills, 21 digs and an ace, Sidney McCauley with 10 kills, eight digs, a block and two aces, and Jailyn Davenport, who dished 22 assists, had 14 digs, six kills and an ace.
Sofia Glaus had 18 assists, five aces and seven digs for Wa-Hi, Kasey Wegner recorded five kills, seven digs and two aces, Lauryn Bergevin came up with 12 digs, Whitney Griffith had two kills and a dig, Reese Carlson had a kill and four digs, Taylor Sucharda had five digs, Jaiden Williams had a kill and a dig, and Alison Scruggs had a dig.
The Blue Devils, now 3-4, go to Kennewick on Friday.
