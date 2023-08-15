Preseason football practice Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Weston-McEwen High School helps signal the start of fall sports around the Walla Walla Valley.
Weston-McEwen's football TigerScots, a year after their 2022 squad went all the way to the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A Championship Game and placed second, began practicing Monday along with every other fall sports program in the state — including McLoughlin High and Helix.
Fall is also time for volleyball, soccer and cross country at Oregon schools.
As for the many Washington Interscholastic Activities Association teams around Walla Walla — those include Walla Walla High School, College Place High, DeSales Catholic School, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Touchet, Waitsburg, Prescott, Dayton and Pomeroy — their start days are staggered slightly among the sports with football holding their first practices Wednesday while the rest still get going Monday.
Meanwhile, college sports teams around the Walla Walla Valley —those include Walla Walla Community College, Whitman and Walla Walla University — have already started playing preseason scrimmages ahead of competition in soccer and volleyball as well as cross country, golf and tennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.