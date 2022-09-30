TOPPENISH, Wash. — Prescott's high school varsity volleyball team won its Southeast 1B Conference match Thursday, Sept. 29, at Yakama Nation Tribal, as the Tigers wound up victorious in four sets with scores of 15-25, 25-9, 25-21 and 25-18.
Fatima Becerra finished the match with two aces, nine kills and seven digs for the Tigers (7-5 overall, 2-1 in the league) while teammate Kimberly Escalante had five aces, three kills, 23 assists and seven digs, and Monse Hernandez added four aces, four kills and 13 digs.
"We showed our mettle again tonight after getting down early, losing the first set, and facing a boisterous crowd," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "I'm proud of this team as they responded well, especially in the second set with a convincing performance.
"I like how we are well-rounded. We don't have a dominant hitter. We have to score with smarts and outplay our opponent with defense.
"Fatima easily had her best night with some excellent swings. She looked confident.
"Monse was all-over the court flashing a spectacular foot save on a long rally, and Kim was effective from the service line."
The Tigers next play Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Richland at Liberty Christian.
"We'll face another loud crowd," Young said. "I think tonight will help prepare us for that."
