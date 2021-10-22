PRESCOTT — Prescott's high school varsity volleyball team jumped ahead but ended up falling to Liberty Christian here Thursday, Oct. 21, as the Tigers were finished off in four sets. Scores were 20-25, 28-26, 25-14, 25-23.
The loss dropped their record to 3-6 in the 1B Southeast Conference after battling Liberty Christian all night, Tigers coach Bob Young said. The second set was tight with both teams having opportunities to close it out, and Prescott later rallied in the fourth set before coming up short.
Angeles Ayala finished the match with seven kills, three aces and two blocks for the Tigers while teammate Fatima Becerra had five kills, seven aces, 14 assists and six digs, and Naomi Virgen had five kills, three aces and five digs.
"I'm proud of the girls," Young said. "They fought with everything they had tonight. That's all a coach can ask for. The second set was the emotional swing. That is really tough to come back from when you're on the losing end.
"We got off to a slow start in the third, but I love how we outscored them in the second half of it. It helped us gain back momentum heading into the fourth. It just didn't go our way to send it to a deciding fifth set.
The Tigers look to bounce back strong Tuesday when they host Sunnyside Christian with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
"We're still in the playoff hunt if we can take down Sunnyside," Young said.
