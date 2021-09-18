PRESCOTT — The host Tigers swept aside Riverside Christian in high school volleyball action on Saturday, Sept. 18, 25-11, 25-7, 25-11.
The Tigers, playing their first home match of the season, served at 93% with 20 team aces, coach Bob Young said.
Prescott, which has a combined nine freshman and sophomores on its roster, was led by sophomore outside hittwr and setter Fatima Becerra with 12 aces, three kills, and two digs.
Junior Naomi Virgen had seven aces, two kills, and three digs.
Senior middle blocker Angeles Ayala added seven kills and one block.
"It was nice to find a rhythm," Young said. "We're young and switching from a 5-1 to a 6-2 so the girls are still feeling their way through that. We pounded away from the service line. Hopefully, that will give us confidence in our rematch with Colton on Tuesday."
