RICHLAND — Liberty Christian knocked off Prescott's high school varsity volleyball team here Thursday, Oct. 7, taking their 1B Southeast Conference match in straight sets. Scores were 25-23, 25-19, 25-16.
Tigers coach Bob Young said they played well in spurts, and being shorthanded with a couple of players out, they played with intensity.
"I loved our fight tonight," he said. "We didn't have much offense. Our strength was from the service line. We put LC on their heels in the first and second sets. We just fell victim to too many unforced errors."
The Tigers (2-5 overall, 1-3 in the league) next play Tuesday, hosting Touchet, with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Despite the loss here, they had several strong performances.
Angeles Ayala finished the match with eight aces, four kills and two blocks while teammate Fatima Becerra had four aces, two kills and six digs, and Destinee Erickson had three kills and five digs.
"Angeles and Fatima picked us up from the service line," Young said. "We have our rematch with Touchet at home on Tuesday. We've been serving tough. I hope we bring that against them."
