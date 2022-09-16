COLTON, Wash. — Prescott's high school varsity volleyball team remained winless so far this season after tough road trip Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Tigers fell at Colton in straight sets with 25-14, 25-14 and 25-17 defeats.
The Tigers saw their record so far this season slip to 0-2 despite
Alexa Madrigal was good for two aces, three kills and five digs, Monse Hernandez added six aces, two kills and five digs, and Fatima Becerra had five kills, two aces and seven digs.
"We had great energy tonight," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "That was good to see, especially after the two-hour bus ride."
The Tigers next play Saturday, Sept. 17, at a tournament in Rosalia, Washington.
They look to continuing growing and bounce back from the loss at Colton.
"This was the first time we've had our starting line-up on the floor at the same time," Young said. "Unfortunately it showed as the match wore on. We aren't in sync yet.
"We let them get on a run in the first set which turned the tables on us. We responded well to start the second set from the service line.
"We've got things to work on going forward. Thanks to senior Naomi Virgen. She brought an infectious attitude tonight."
