SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Prescott's high school varsity volleyball team lost its first Southeast 1B Grape Division match this season Thursday, Sept. 22, at Sunnyside Christian, where the Tigers were finished off in straight sets by scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-19.
The Tigers saw their record so far this season fall to 5-5 overall, 0-1 in the league.
"We played well but came up short," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "In the middle portion of each set, we lost our way by committing too many unforced errors and giving up momentum."
The Tigers next play Tuesday, Sept. 27, hosting DeSales with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
They look to bounce back.
Alexa Madrigal finished the Sunnyside Christian match with five kills and six digs for the Tigers while teammate Naomi Virgen had three kills, three aces and six digs, and Kim Escalante made 16 assists, five aces and seven digs.
"Not a bad performance considering we were down two starters, playing short-handed, and out of position again," Young said. "The girls got off to a hot start in each of the sets behind the solid serving of Kim Escalante. She does a great job of moving it around and hitting the holes.
"I know the girls gained confidence against last year's division champs. They know when we play the Knights at home at full strength that they're capable of victory."
