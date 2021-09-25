SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Prescott's high school varsity volleyball team lost its first 1B Southeast Conference match of the season here Thursday, Sept. 23, falling to Sunnyside Christian in four sets despite starting out with a lot of intensity. The scores were 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13.

Tigers coach Bob Young felt his Prescott team was inspired but outsized by Sunnyside Christian, and its overall record slipped to 1-4.

"We're getting better," he said. "We came with great energy and execution in the first set. We need to learn to weather runs better and get more consistent sideouts."

The Tigers next play Tuesday at Touchet.

Despite the loss here Thursday, they had several strong performances.

Angeles Ayala finished with eight kills, four aces and two blocks.

"Angeles had a great game," Young said. "She's a force in the middle for us."

Naomi Virgen added three aces, two kills and seven kills, and Farina Becerra had four kills, four aces and five digs.

"We're young," Young said "I like how we're developing."

