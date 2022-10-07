PRESCOTT — High school varsity volleyball action Thursday, Oct. 6, at Prescott in the Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division saw the Tigers defeat visiting Touchet in straight sets with scores of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-9.
The Tigers (8-6 overall) upped their league record to 3-2, ranking them third out of six teams.
"I'm glad we defended our home court especially during Spirit Week," Tigers coach Bob Young said.
The Tigers next play Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Walla Walla at DeSales Catholic High with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
They look to stay strong following their victory over Touchet.
Alexa Madrigal finished the match with six kills, three aces and five digs for the Tigers while teammate Naomi Virgen had five kills, five aces and six digs, and Fatima Becerra added four kills, seven aces and seven digs.
"We didn't hit our stride until the third set," Young said. "We expected Touchet to battle, and they did.
"We were working on a few mindset keys to improve on with the second round of league play starting next week. I think we got there in the third set.
"Three of our main hitters, Alexa, Naomi, and Fatima, put some good swings on tonight. Naomi had a couple of great cut shots down the line. That was good to see.
"We need to get better each match as we head into the final stretch of the season."
Touchet (1-9 overall) looks for its first league Tuesday, Oct. 11, as it hosts Sunnyside Christian with action scheduled to start around 6 p.m.
