PRESCOTT — The high school varsity volleyball season in Prescott ended Thursday, Nov. 3, with the thrill of playoff drama as the Tigers battled Colton to a tiebreaking fifth set before falling by scores of 17-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16 and 15-11.
The Tigers completed this year with their record at 11-10.
"The girls are heartbroken by this loss," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "I'm saddened for them — especially our two seniors, Naomi (Virgen) and Alexa (Madrigal)."
Virgen finished her last match at Prescott with five aces, seven kills and nine digs Thursday.
"When their emotions clear, I know the players can look back and be proud of what they accomplished this year," Young said, citing "a team record for wins, a third-place finish (in the Southeast 1B Grape Division), and a first-time appearance in the playoffs."
The Tigers also had Fatima Becerra with five aces, six kills and 11 digs Thursday while teammate Kim Escalante added 21 assists, two aces, six kills and seven digs.
An exciting win in the third set had the Tigers up 2-1, but Colton prevailed.
"I'm so proud of the girls," Young said. "They left it all on the court. They battled all night long with tremendous energy and play.
"This is the tragedy of sports, all-out effort isn't always rewarded on the scoreboard."
The Tigers experienced several positives this year.
"All of the girls have grown in confidence and character," Young said. "Hard work and teamwork pay off in life, and that will stay with them.
"I'm so thankful for Alexa, Naomi, Fatima, Kim, Monse, Taylor, Yosi, Yesi, Amy, and Ariana."
