SPANGLE, Wash. — Prescott's high school boys soccer team lost its Northeast 2B Conference match Friday, Sept. 30, at Upper Columbia Academy, as a penalty kick in overtime handed the Tigers a 2-1 setback.
Adrian Rubio had put the Tigers (4-2 overall, 3-2 in the league) ahead in the 16th minute, when he converted a free kick, but they Upper Columbia rallied to take the match.
"We played pretty well," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "Our intensity was high. We had opportunities in regulation, but just couldn't put the ball in the net."
The Tigers next play Tuesday, Oct. 4, hosting Lewiston with action scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
They look to bounce back from the loss at Upper Columbia Academy.
Tigers goalie Hector Garcia made three saves, but Upper Columbia managed to tie things up in the 64th minute before prevailing in overtime.
"They're physical and run right at you," Grimm said. "They also have a lot of depth. It was very competitive.
"Hopefully we'll get another shot at them in our league tournament. We sustained a couple key injuries that hopefully aren't season-ending. By Monday we'll know where we stand on that.
"Back to the grind."
