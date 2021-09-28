PRESCOTT — Prescott's soccer team lifted itself over .500 here Tuesday, Sept. 28, with a 5-2 win over the junior varsity squad of La Grande High School.

Adrian Rubio and Vicente Garcia each scored twice for Prescott (5-4 record), and teammate Diego Vasquez tallied the other Tigers goal. His was one of three in the final 30 minutes.

The Tigers also needed goalie Ivan Martinez recording four saves.

"We didn't play well in the first half," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "Poor communication in our own half led to both (La Grande) goals. We're still learning, getting experience."

The Tigers will next play Thursday when they host Ontario for a match scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

"We've had a pretty tough schedule up to this point, playing three games a week with a very thin bench," Grimm said. "But the guys are hanging in there. We have to believe our best soccer is in front of us."

