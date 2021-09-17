MILTON-FREEWATER — Prescott's high school boys soccer team fell to McLoughlin High's junior varsity squad, 8-0, here Thursday, Sept. 16.
The JV Pioneers kept Prescott keeper busy — Ivan Martinez managed to make five saves, and teammate Hector Garcia finished with four — but it was already at 3-0 game by halftime.
"We were totally whipped today," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "We played hard, but just can't seem to keep the ball when we need to. Our defense is still a major work in progress. We did create a couple scoring opportunities. Back to work."
The Tigers look to bounce back Saturday, when they host Riverside Christian.
As for the JV Pioneers, Angel Castillo tallied each of their first four goals before Daniel Flores added the next two, and then both Alex Zavala and Sean Molina scored in the closing minutes.
