SPOKANE — Prescott's high school boys soccer team won a marathon Friday, Sept. 16, as the Tigers prevailed in a shootout with St. George's School after they had finished regulation and two overtime periods even at 1-1.
Prescott goalie Hector Garcia finished the epic with four saves, and the Tigers (2-0-0 record) also had Eduardo Valdovinos scoring in the 21st minute of regulation to tie things up off an assist from teammate Jose Garcia.
"Another great competitive game with the Dragons," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "Our work rate was super."
The Tigers next play Wednesday, Sept. 21, hosting Upper Columbia Academy for a match scheduled to start around 4 p.m.
"We have much to improve," Grimm said. "Defensive organization, build-up play, and set pieces are areas we'll focus on this coming week."
But the Tigers can also savor their exciting victory at St. George's.
"We got down early, but the kids held together where it's a tough place to play," Grimm said. "They played the 80 minutes plus two overtime periods, and had the concentration and energy needed to win it on PKs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.