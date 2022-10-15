PRESCOTT — High school boys soccer action Saturday, Oct. 15 in Prescott saw the host Tigers fall to St. George's in a 1-0 setback.
The Tigers (5-5 overall) saw their league record slip to 4-3.
Prescott goalie Hector Garcia made four saves, but St. George's broke the scoreless stalemate in the 86th minute.
"The guys gave a ton today," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "I'm very proud of their effort. The team play improved. I like where we're at. The loss definitely hurts, for now. We have to constantly remind ourselves of the season goals, and that is to get to the final four. We'll keep improving."
The Tigers next play Tuesday, Oct. 18, hosting the McLoughlin High junior varsity with action scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
