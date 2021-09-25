SPOKANE — Prescott's high school boys soccer team knocked off St. George's, 4-2, here Saturday, Sept. 25.
Vicente Garcia scored two goals for the Tigers (4-4 record) while teammates Emmanuel Sanchez and Adrian Rubio had the other two.
Prescott goalie Ivan Martinez made four saves to help keep St. George's at bay.
The match was tied 1-1 in the 38th minute when Sanchez put the Tigers ahead for good, and they would later pull away with insurance goals from Garcia and Rubio.
"We came out ready to compete today," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said.
The Tigers next play Tuesday, when they host La Grande High School's junior varsity squad with their match scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Victory here Saturday nursed the wounds of a heartbreaking Prescott loss Thursday in Spangle, Wash., at Upper Columbia Academy.
A tiebreaking goal in the 74th minute lifted Upper Columbia over Prescott, 5-4.
Garcia recorded a hat trick, and Rubio tallied the other Tigers goal, but they never had a lead.
"We didn't show up in the first half today," Grimm said afterwards. "The guys got it together in the second half, but a silly foul near the box cost us a late goal.
"We need to improve our mental preparation for competition and never underestimate our opponent."
Prescott goalie Hector Garcia wound up making three saves, but Upper Columbia had taken a 2-0 lead by the 16th minute.
The Tigers still trailed 4-2 in 57th minute when Rubio scored to cut their deficit in half.
Six minutes later, Garcia's third goal tied things up.
The Tigers defense meanwhile had kept Upper Columbia quiet for most of the second half, but Cesar Pinell scored in the closing minutes to spoil the Prescott comeback.
But the Tigers turned things around Saturday at St. George's.
"Definitely an improvement from Thursday's match," Grimm said. "Neither team is at full strength, but still a competitive game."
The Tigers still have potential to become a dangerous team.
"At times we know how we want to play, but then lose our composure," Grimm said. "We're halfway through our regular schedule, so really I think we're making progress."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.