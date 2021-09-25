SPOKANE — Prescott's high school boys soccer team knocked off St. George's, 4-2, here Saturday, Sept. 25.

Vicente Garcia scored two goals for the Tigers (4-4 record) while teammates Emmanuel Sanchez and Adrian Rubio had the other two.

Prescott goalie Ivan Martinez made four saves to help keep St. George's at bay.

The match was tied 1-1 in the 38th minute when Sanchez put the Tigers ahead for good, and they would later pull away with insurance goals from Garcia and Rubio.

"We came out ready to compete today," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said.

The Tigers next play Tuesday, when they host La Grande High School's junior varsity squad with their match scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Victory here Saturday nursed the wounds of a heartbreaking Prescott loss Thursday in Spangle, Wash., at Upper Columbia Academy.

A tiebreaking goal in the 74th minute lifted Upper Columbia over Prescott, 5-4.

Garcia recorded a hat trick, and Rubio tallied the other Tigers goal, but they never had a lead.

"We didn't show up in the first half today," Grimm said afterwards. "The guys got it together in the second half, but a silly foul near the box cost us a late goal.

"We need to improve our mental preparation for competition and never underestimate our opponent."

Prescott goalie Hector Garcia wound up making three saves, but Upper Columbia had taken a 2-0 lead by the 16th minute.

The Tigers still trailed 4-2 in 57th minute when Rubio scored to cut their deficit in half.

Six minutes later, Garcia's third goal tied things up.

The Tigers defense meanwhile had kept Upper Columbia quiet for most of the second half, but Cesar Pinell scored in the closing minutes to spoil the Prescott comeback.

But the Tigers turned things around Saturday at St. George's.

"Definitely an improvement from Thursday's match," Grimm said. "Neither team is at full strength, but still a competitive game."

The Tigers still have potential to become a dangerous team.

"At times we know how we want to play, but then lose our composure," Grimm said. "We're halfway through our regular schedule, so really I think we're making progress."

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments