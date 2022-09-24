PRESCOTT — Jaime Escalante and Eduardo Valdovinos each scored a goal for Prescott's high school boys soccer team Saturday, Sept. 24, and the Tigers held off Riverside Christian for a 2-1 win.
The Tigers upped their record to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in their league.
"We got a tough win today," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "We did some good things, but we have much to improve upon. We'll keep grinding."
The Tigers next play Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Moses Lake.
They look to keep the momentum from a hard-fought victory Saturday.
Tigers goalie Hector Garcia made two saves.
Escalante gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute before Riverside Christian tied things up early in the second half.
But the Tigers rallied to prevail with Valdovinos scoring in the 68th minute off an assist from teammate Jose Garcia.
