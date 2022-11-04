SPOKANE — Prescott's 2022 high school varsity boys soccer season ended Thursday, Nov. 3, in Spokane at St. George's School, where the Tigers were knocked out of the district playoffs via a 3-1 loss.
The Tigers finished the year with their record at 10-6-0.
"We're very proud of our players," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "Our seniors Brandon Caro, Adrian Rubio, Jaime Escalante, Hector Garcia, and Mauricio Osorio will be really missed."
Caro scored the only Prescott goal in the 19th minute Thursday, converting a free kick that trimmed their deficit to 2-1, but St. George's held them off the rest of the way.
Garcia wound up making three saves in defense of the Tigers net.
"We thank them for their years of dedication to the program," Grimm said.
St. George's had jumped ahead on back-to-back goals by the eighth minute Thursday.
The Tigers soon recovered, turning the rest of the match into a tight clash until St. George's pulled away on an insurance goal in the 78th minute.
"We got beat today, plain and simple," Grimm said. "We needed to play a clean game and just couldn't get it done.
"The effort was there, but the Dragons took it to us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.