RICHLAND — Prescott's high school varsity boys soccer season ended with a thrilling state quarterfinal here Saturday, Nov. 13, as an overtime shootout saw Friday Harbor finish off the Tigers.
The match was knotted, 2-2, by the end of regulation with Adrian Rubio and Vicente Garcia scoring both goals for the Tigers (10-7 record).
Garcia gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute, but it wasn't long before Friday Harbor was able to tie things up.
Tigers goalie Ivan Martinez kept the score even the rest of way, finishing with four saves, before Friday Harbor tallied three unanswered goals in the shootout.
"The guys just played their hearts out today, and we're so proud of them," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "Unfortunately, we couldn't get it done on PKs.
"We played the whole season with only 12 or 13 players, and sometimes with only 10. So to get to this point in our season and still have a chance, well, that says a lot about our kids.
"We congratulate Friday Harbor, they played the game they needed, and after a long trip across the state, that says a lot about their program as well.
"I want to thank our seniors, Ivan Martinez, Emmanuel Sanchez, and Javier Udave, for their contributions to the team. Unfortunately their high school career is over, but hopefully they'll take fond memories with them."
