PRESCOTT — Vincente Garcia and Adrian Rubio each tallied a hat trick for Prescott's boys soccer team here on Tuesday, Sept. 14, as the Tigers picked up their first win of the season with an 8-1 pounding of Irrigon.

Jose Garcia and Brandon Caro also scored for Prescott (1-2 record), while Hector Garcia and Ivan Martinez combined to make four saves on defense.

The Tigers were up 8-0 before Irrigon mustered its goal in the 74th minute, but Prescott coach Mark Grimm said their performance was far from perfect.

"It's always great to get the first W, but we really didn't play well in the first half," he said. "Lack of combination play in the midfield was a major problem, and we didn't stay vertically compact enough to maintain possession.

"But we seemed to find our rhythm a bit in the second period. Our backline still needs a whole bunch of work, but we improved there slightly from our last outing (a 5-2 loss Saturday at Lewiston)."

Back at it Thursday, the Tigers will head over to Milton-Freewater to take on McLoughlin High School's junior varsity team.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

