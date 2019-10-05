PRESCOTT — Prescott defeated Trout Lake for the second time this season in boys soccer action here Saturday.
Fresh off a 7-2 win over Trout Lake in Trout Lake earlier in the season, the Tigers got two goals from Omar Velazco and posted a 4-0 shut out this time around.
Vincente Garcia found Velazco in the 2fifth minute and Velazco put his first goal home for a 1-0 Tiger lead.
Thirteen minutes later, Velazco did it by himself this time for a 2-0 Tiger lead.
Just two minutes later, Garcia was again in the middle of the Tiger attack with a feed to Adrian Rubio and the Tigers went to intermission up 3-0.
Garcia got himself into the scoring show in the 7fourth minute with an unassisted boot to run the final to 4-0.
Miguel Ayala, in goal for the Tigers, had a stingy defense in front of him, but did make one save to preserve the Tiger shut out.
The Tigers improve to 7-2-0 and travel to Irrigon Tuesday.