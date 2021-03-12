PRESCOTT — Touchet remained undefeated in prep volleyball this season, winning a hard-fought battle with Prescott (25-23, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23) here Thursday, March 11.
Leann Kincaid finished the match with seven kills and three blocks for Touchet (7-0 record), while teammate Areli Orozco made 14 assists and 25 digs.
Touchet also had Saige Smith serving seven aces, but the match was even after two sets.
The match remained close to the end.
"Prescott is a competitive team, they cover the court well," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "Our team had a slow start, and making errors ourselves don’t help.
"This group of ladies loves the competitiveness of coming from behind and do it well."
Touchet will stay home for it next match Saturday, March 13, hosting Yakima Nation Tribal School.
Meanwhile, Prescott will be at DeSales on Saturday.
The Tigers (6-3 record) look to build off their challenge to the unbeaten Touchet.
Jena Rowlette and Angeles Ayala combined for 15 kills and six blocks, Michell Morales added five aces, and Fatima Becerra led the Prescott defense with five digs and 2.25 passing.
"That was a whale of an effort by our girls," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "They left it all on the court.
"Congrats to Touchet as they played well," Young added. "They handled everything we threw at them.
"Coach Mim always gets them to play hard."
Prescott honored its seniors, including four-year starter Rowlette, as well as three-year starter Frida Gonzales, two-year starts Karina Quiroz and Adelita Benito, along with Ericka Eulloqui.
The Tigers took advantage of their experience core, but Touchet managed to win in the end.
"We were a bit off from the service line, giving them 16 errors against 14 aces," Young said. "Cut that number in half and the outcome goes our way.
"Tonight was the most combined swings by any Prescott middles that I can think of, 48 with 15 kills," Young added. "Jena and Angeles led our attack."