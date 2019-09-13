COLTON, Wash. — Prescott kept itself alive by winning the fourth set, but the Tigers ended up with a 3-1 loss to Colton here on Thursday in their first Southeast 1B volleyball match of the season.
The Tigers fell, 25-8, 25-23, 25-27 and 25-17.
“We played tough in the middle of the match,” Tigers Coach Bob Young said. “We got off to a miserable start with too many serve receive errors in the first set. I chalk that up to the two-hour bus ride and inexperience.
“But to our credit, we rebounded,” Young said. “The girls showed flashes of hustle and heart.”
Vianey Granados finished the night with five kills, two aces and five digs for Prescott, while teammate Adelita Benito added two aces and five digs.
“Thanks to Vianey Granados and Karina Quiroz, who steadied us with their on-court leadership,” Young said. “I hope we can take the positives and move forward.”
The Tigers will stay home for their next match, another SE1B clash as they host Garfield-Palouse on Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m.