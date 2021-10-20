YAKIMA — Prescott's volleyball team had 14 aces en route to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Yakama Nation Tribal on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Prescott improved to 5-8 overall, 3-5 in Southeast 1B League play.

The Tigers were led by senior Michell Morales with six aces, two kills and seven digs, and senior Angeles Ayala with six kills, three aces and two blocks.

"It wasn't pretty, but they got it done tonight," Prescott coach Bob Young said. "They persevered without their best effort.

"Michell stepped up from the service line in the second rotation time after time, just when we needed it," he said. "We have Liberty Christian at home on Thursday. Let's see if the girls will rise to the challenge and keep pushing towards districts."

