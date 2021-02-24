PRESCOTT — Prescott's Tigers handed visiting Yakama Tribal a 25-21, 25-21, 25-10 Southeast 1B volleyball loss here on Tuesday.
It took the Tigers awhile to find their rhythm in front of their home crowd, Prescott coach Bob Young said.
"Prescott committed too many unforced errors in the first two sets resulting in close sets," he said, "finally stringing together some aggressive serving and offensive play in the third set."
The Tigers served at 90% for the night, with 19 aces.
Prescott was led by senior middle blocker Jena Rowlette with five aces and junior opposite hitter Michell Morales with four.
Junior blocker Angeles Ayala controlled the net with five kills and two blocks.
"We looked better today than last week," Young said. "We improved in understanding our roles and rotations. We controlled the two keys in volleyball: serving and serve receive, but we racked up way too many unforced errors."
Prescott has a rescheduled match at Liberty Christian tonight.
"We'll need to tighten that up tonight versus Liberty Christian," Young said of the unforced errors. "I liked the play of our middles tonight. Both Jena and Angeles are rounding into shape. Once again our senior setter, Karina Quiroz, played an outstanding match."
