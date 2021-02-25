RICHLAND — Prescott’s volleyball team improved to 2-1 on the season with a three-set victory over Liberty Christian here on Wednesday.
The Tigers swept the Patriots, 25-17, 25-15, 27-25.
Prescott coach Bob Young said his squad clicked on all cylinders, controlling the service line and the serve-receive while committing only a handful of unforced errors in the match.
The Tigers had 17 service aces, led by senior defensive specialist Adelita Benito with five.
Prescott senior middle blocker Jena Rowlette tallied five kills and two blocks, junior MB Angeles Ayala had four kills and three blocks, and senior outside hitter Frida Gonzalez had four kills.
“That was Tiger volleyball,” Young said. “We won the serve, serve-receive, and the scramble points. Our best effort yet. I’m very proud of the girls. They displayed high level confidence and hustle throughout the match.
“In the second set we limited them to only short spurts,” he said. “I really like how we rallied in the third set, coming from behind and finishing strong in a tight fight. Credit our senior DS, Adelita Benito, for pulling us into the lead with five straight aces.”
Prescott next goes to Touchet for a 1 p.m. match on Saturday.