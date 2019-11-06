YAKIMA — Prescott's quest to defend its Washington state 1B soccer championship came to end here on Tuesday, as Riverside Christian advanced in the loser-out match over the Tigers, 4-2.
"We just came out too flat, without enough intensity in the first half," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "But, we did come back in the second half and brought some energy. Unfortunately it wasn't enough."
Riverside Christian looked to Levi Rivera for all its scoring in the game.
The Crusaders opened up a quick 2-0 lead, as Rivera scored unassisted in the eighth minute, and followed that with a goal off a free kick four minutes later.
The Tigers pulled within 2-1 at halftime, behind Adrian Rubio's unassisted score in the 35th minute.
Rivera opened second-half scoring with another unassisted goal in the 49th minute, and two minutes later took a free kick and booted the rebound into the Prescott goal.
Omar Velazco scored the Tigers' final goal of the season in the 74th minute.
Prescott goalie Miguel Ayala had four saves on the day, while the Crusaders' Justin Vickers tallied five.
The Tigers end the season with a 14-4-0 record.
Riverside Christian now heads to St. George's in Spokane at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the East sub-regional championship.
"They played better than we did today, our hats are off to them," Grimm said.