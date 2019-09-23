ROSALIA, Wash. — After finishing fourth in pool play here Saturday at the Rosalia Spikefest prep volleyball tournament, Prescott posted victories over St. George’s and the host Spartans to win the tourney’s consolation championship.
The Tigers downed St. George’s 25-22 and 25-12 and took down Rosalia 25-21 and 25-11 to even their season record at 3-3. Pool play scores were not submitted.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls as they bounced back strongly after a slow start to the day,” Prescott coach Bob Young said. “We suffered two injuries to starters right off the bat and eighth-grader Fatima Becerra was thrown into the mix way ahead of schedule.
“But she responded well,” Young said of Becerra. “And we were able to tend to the injured players and got them back into the flow later in the day.”
The Tigers split with Gar-Pal and St. George’s during pool play, Young said, and “we were really flat” in a loss to Colton.
“I’m happy that our captains, Vianey Granados and Jena Rowlette, rallied the girls for bracket play,” the coach said. “It showed in our energy and our execution.”
Frida Gonzalez, one of the Tigers who was injured early in the day, came back to register three kills, four digs and one serving ace in two sets. And Karina Quiroz contributed six aces in bracket play.
Next up for Prescott is a home match against Southeast 1B-League foe Pomeroy on Thursday. The Tigers are 0-3 in league play thus far.