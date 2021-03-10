PRESCOTT — Prescott's volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-15 Southeast 1B League victory over Liberty Christian on Tuesday, March 9.
"That was a solid team performance," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "We shut the door on the Patriots in the second and third sets after a bit of a slow start with poor serve receive. We showed our muster with strong serving and pressure offense.
"Frida (Gonzalez) took command in that first set with her power serving and switching looks on them," he said. "Angeles (Ayala) is becoming a force in the middle. She's becoming much more aggressive in her net play.
"We'll need to play together as we take on Touchet on Thursday."
The Tigers served at 86% with 13 aces and a .333 hitting percentage with 13 kills.
Prescott senior outside htter Gonzalez led the Tigers with 92% serving, six aces and two kills.
Junior middle blocker Ayala hit .545 with six kills on 11 swings.
Prescott next hosts Touchet on Thursday, March 11.
Teaser photo by Vince Fleming.