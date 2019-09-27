OROFINO, Idaho — Adrian Rubio netted a hat trick for Prescott, and the defending state soccer champion Tigers picked up their fourth straight win with an 8-1 rout of Orofino in non-league action here on Thursday.
Prescott (4-2-0 record) mounted a 6-0 lead before Orofino managed to get on the scoreboard in the 51st minute.
Rubio finished the match with three goals and an assist, teammate Omar Velazco added two goals, Jayson Castillo and Vicente Garcia each had a goal and an assist, Victor Garcia had the other Tigers goal.
Meanwhile, goalie Hector Garcia made three saves defending the Prescott net.
The Tigers will stay home for their next match, hosting the Mac-Hi junior varsity on Tuesday afternoon starting at 4 p.m.
Fresh off a 7-0 win at Walla Walla Valley Academy on Tuesday, the Tigers jumped on Orofino.
Velazco scored his first goal off a pass from Castillo for a 1-0 lead about eight minutes in.
Only two minutes later Castillo used an assist from Rubio to double their lead.
Vicente Garcia then fed Rubio for his first goal at 19:00, and two minutes later Rubio scored unassisted to make it 4-0 game.
The 35th minute saw both Victor Garcia and Rubio find the back of the net, before Orofino managed its lone goal early in the second half.
Before regulation was over, Velazco and Vicente Garcia scored as Prescott pulled away.