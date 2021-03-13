PRESCOTT — Adrian Rubio scored twice on penalty kicks, and Prescott finished with a 3-1 win over St. George's in prep soccer actions here Saturday, March 13.
Rubio's second goal, which gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead in the 60th minute, Jaime Escalante scored off an assists from Brandon Caro shortly before halftime.
Prescott goal Ivan Martinez made four saves, the lone St. George's goal coming on a free kick the 68th minute.
"Definitely awesome to finish up with a W," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "But really we're looking for improvement, and I think we did over the course of five games in 10 days.
"We were running on fumes today for sure."
Prescott also honored its seniors, Antonio Hernandez and David Suarez.
"Tony's been a four-year player, state champion, and a huge part of our team," Grimm said. "David, I can't say enough about being a senior and no to little experience, but wanted to be part of it.
"Unfortunately, like most at this time, we didn't have a full season," Grimm added. "But we're all thankful for what we did get."