PRESCOTT — Adrian Rubio netted a hat trick and assisted on two other scores for Prescott, and the Tigers ran away with a 5-0 victory over Walla Walla Valley Academy in co-ed prep soccer action here Tuesday.
Vicente Garcia scored the other two Prescott goals, and assisted Rubio on two of his netters, but it was a penalty kick that Rubio converted in the 16th minute that got Prescott going.
Rubio and Garcia would combine for another four goals before the match was over.
Meanwhile, Prescott goalies Ivan Martinez and Hector Garcia combined to record a shutout with three saves.
"Great to see the guys have some success tonight," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "We did some nice things in midfield playing our strikers into space, but we need to get back to work on defending."
WWVA goalie Jordan Butcher ended up making five saves.