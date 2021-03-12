YAKIMA — Prescott lost its prep soccer match here Thursday, March 11, falling to Riverside Christian 4-1 in a 1B/2B clash.
Brandon Caro tallied the lone goal for the Tigers, scoring off an assists from Vicente Garcia in the 60th minute, but Riverside Christian already had a 3-0 lead by then.
"We started out effective, but we're still challenged technically," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "We need to improve our turnover rate, just too many.
"But hey, the guys really fought back in the second period, made a game of it, and got one back."
Riverside kept Prescott goalie Hector Garcia busy, and he finished the match with four saves.
However, Daniel Allen put Riverside Christian up in the 24th minute.
Joel Belaire and Aaron Villa would triple their lead before Prescott mustered its late goal.
Villa then banked an insurance goal in the 70th minute.
"We're really thin on numbers right now and extremely young," Grimm said. "We're learning."