PRESCOTT — Sunnyside Christian was little trouble for Prescott's prep volleyball team in a rematch here Thursday, as the Tigers won in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-18).
The Tigers (4-2 record) had lost three tightly contested sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-22) at Sunnysdie Christian to open this delayed season back on Feb. 18.
Looking for some revenge here at home, Prescoott (4-2 record) dominated Thursday's clash from start to finish.
"That was fun," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "The girls are really executing well. Tonight, they did a great job of limiting their unforced errors and limiting the runs of Sunnyside."
As a team, the Tigers together scored 17 aces on 86-percent serving.
Frida Gonzalez tallied seven aces for Prescott, teammate Karina Quiroz added three of her own, and Jena Rowlette had two aces, six kills and a couple of blocks.
"I'm really happy to see them exuding confidence," Young said. "We've shown that from the service line the last two matches, as we're putting great pressure on our opponent's serve receive.
"Our seniors Frida, Jena, and Karina were outstanding."