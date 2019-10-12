PRESCOTT — Prescott’s prep volleyball team swept Riverside Christian 25-15, 25-20, 25-23 to win their non-league match here on Saturday.
Juniors Frida Gonzalez, Karina Quiroz, and Jena Rowlette lead Prescott throughout the match.
Gonzalez finsihed the match with eight kills, seven aces, and four digs.
Quiroz also had seven aces with 14 assists.
Rowlette had six kills, five aces, and three blocks.
“(The girls) were able to succeed in the areas we’ve been working on: finishing, serving under pressure, and scoring,” Tigers coach Bob Young said. “All of our juniors served toughed, especially Frida and Karina as they served out sets coming back from behind. That should boost their confidence going forward.
“Thanks to Riverside as they battled every point.”
Prescott will next play on Thursday as they host Colton.
“I’m looking forward to matching up with Colton next week,” Young said. “I hope we can carry the confidence, momentum, and lessons learned into that match.”