YAKIMA — Prescott won its prep volleyball match here Saturday, beating Yakima National Tribal School in straight sets (25-19, 25-11, 25-20).
The Tigers (5-2 record) stayed in control all day as they served 21 aces, led by Frida Gonzalez with six while Karina Quiroz had four.
Angeles Ayala had three aces to go with four kills and two blocks.
"The girls took care of business today," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "We started off with seven service errors in the first set, but settled down in the second, and finished strong in the third.
"It was a team effort," Young said. "No one player stood out, but everyone contributed across the board."
The Tigers look to stay on course Tuesday, when they host Liberty Christian.
"We've now won three straight in straight sets," Young said. "We're really playing together.
"It's a coach's dream."