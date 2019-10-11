PALOUSE, Wash. — Prescott fell to Garfield-Palouse in straight sets 25-21, 25-16, 25-15, losing their Southeast 1B volleyball match here on Thursday.
The Tigers (4-8 overall, 0-8 in the SE1B) came in expecting to stick around longer after they had already battled Gar-Pal through a five-set marathon on Sept. 17 at Prescott, but the rematch ended all too soon.
“I liked our chemistry tonight,” Tigers coach Bob Young said. “We played relaxed with sustained effort, but things didn’t go our way like they did the first time we matched up against Gar-Pal. We really needed to take that first set to hang onto the momentum.”
Frida Gonzalez tallied 11 kills, five aces, and seven digs for Prescott, teammate Vianey Granados added three kills, three aces and 11 digs, and Jena Rowlette had three kills, an ace and three blocks.
The Tigers get to stay home for their next match, a non-league clash with Riverside Christian on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
“I hope that will help us focus before we go into the final stretch of league play,” Young said. “We need to get a league win.”