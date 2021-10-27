PRESCOTT — Upper Columbia Academy scored in overtime to take a 3-2 soccer victory over Prescott here on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Vicente Garcia got the Tigers on the scoreboard at the 33:12 mark, with Adrian Rubio scoring Prescott's second goal 46 minutes in.
Ivan Martinez had five saves in goal for the Tigers.
"We struggled once again on the defensive side," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "I liked our intensity overall, especially at the beginning of the second period. But we ran out of gas, and of course with fatigue comes mistakes, physical and mental.
"So we finished 9-6 and still have a shot to get into the final eight of the state tournament," he said. "We play next Friday, Nov. 5, here at Prescott in a loser-out game. We'll do our best to get prepared for that."
