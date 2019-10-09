IRRIGON, Ore. — Prescott crossed the border into Oregon Tuesday and came away with overpowering 14-1 nonleague prep soccer victory over Irrigon.
The victory bumped the defending Washington Class B state champion Tigers’ season record to 8-2-0 heading into a Friday home match against St. George’s. The Dragons are 4-3 on the season and play Immaculate Conception today on their home pitch before making the drive to Prescott for Friday’s 4 p.m. match.
Jayson Castillo got the scoring started for the Tigers three minutes into the match with an unassisted goal and would score three more times during the course of the day. He added unassisted goals at 28 and 36 minutes and scored his final goal in the 42nd minute off an assist from Antonio Hernandez.
Adrian Rubio and Tony Gonzalez contributed a hat tricks for Prescott, Omar Velazco found the back of the net twice and Hernandez and Carlos Villanueva tallied a goal each. Jaime Escalante was credited with a pair of assists and Castillo, Rubio and Jonathan Cardenas each assisted on a goal in addition to Hernandez’s assist on Castillo’s final goal.
Frank Chapa scored Irrigon’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 71st minute
Prescott goalkeepers Hector Garcia and Kevin Hernandez combined on five stops. Omar Rangel had seven saves in goal for the Knights, who are now 3-5 overall and are scheduled to host Riverside Saturday.