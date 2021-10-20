PRESCOTT — Prescott's soccer team returned to the pitch on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and throttled Umatilla, 11-0.

The victory lifts the Tigers' record to 9-5-0 as they host Upper Columbia Academy on Tuesday.

Adrian Rubio scored five goals and had two assists for Prescott.

Vicente Garcia had two goals and five assists, and Diego Vasquez, Javier Udave, Jonathan Gonzalez and Hector Garcia each had one goal for the Tigers.

In goal, Ivan Martinez had four saves for Prescott to keep the Vikings off the scoreboard.

For Umatilla, Pedro Morfin had seven saves in goal.

"After getting our game cancelled last week, it was good for us to get the uniforms back on," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "The guys obviously responded. We definitely put the ball on frame today, and I'm real pleased with our weak-side attack picking up several put-backs off the keeper or the post.

"Defensively, well, we got the shutout, but our situational positioning — when to tackle, when to delay — is still a work in progress."

