LA GRANDE, Ore. — Adrian Rubio and Omar Velazco scored Prescott goals in the first 10 minutes, and Tigers goalie Miguel Ayala went on to make three saves for a shutout as they picked up their sixth straight win with a 2-0 non-league victory here over the La Grande JV on Thursday.
The Tigers (6-2 record) jumped ahead with Rubio scoring unassisted five minutes in, and five minutes later, a Velazco free-kick doubled their lead.
That ended up being more than enough offensive support for Ayala.
Prescott kept pressure on the La Grande net, forcing a pair of goalies to make seven saves.
The Tigers will host their next match with Trout Lake coming to Prescott on Saturday.