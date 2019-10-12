PRESCOTT — Jayson Castillo and Adrian Rubio netted second-half goals for Prescott, and the Tigers erased an early deficit to score a 2-1 win over St. George’s here on Friday.
St. George’s scored on Finn Kelly’s free kick in the 23rd minute and looked to hang onto that 1-0 lead, taking it into the intermission break.
But Prescott stayed within striking distance, in part due to four saves from goalie Miguel Ayala, until the 73rd minute.
Alejandro Figueroa found Castillo and Castillio fired home the game tieing goal, 1-1 with seven minutes left.
The Tigers kept pushing and netted the game winner in the 80th minute, when Omar Velazco found Rubio.
Rubio put it away, and the Tigers had a win.