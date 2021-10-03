YAKIMA — Prescott's volleyball team defeated Riverside Christian at the Crusader's gym here on Saturday, Oct. 2, 25-14, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-17.
The Tigers utilized this non-league match to try out different rotation combinations and get first-year players some playing time, Prescott coach Bob Young said.
The Tigers were dominant from the service line with a team total of 19 aces.
Prescott senior Michell Morales collected five aces, two kills and six digs; junior Alexa Madrigal contributed seven digs; and sophomore Destinee Erickson had three aces, three kills and four digs in the match.
"Today was about sprinkling the younger girls into the rotations and see how they responded," Young said. "They had some ups and downs. Their heads are still swimming with learning their responsibilities. I hope this caught their attention.
"We served well and stepped up when needed," he said. "I'm especially proud of Destinee, as she gave us a needed spark in that fourth set to help us finish."
Prescott, now 3-5 overall and 1-2 in Southeast 1B League play, next host Yakama Nation Tribal School on Tuesday.
